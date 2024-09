Легенда № 68. Чем запомнилась 37-летняя карьера Яромира Ягра

TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Jaromir Jagr #68 of Czech Republic (C), Jaroslav Spacek #6 (L), and Martin Rucinsky #26 of Czech Republic celebrate after receiving the bronze medal after their 3-0 win over against Russia and Czech Republic during Day 15 of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2006 at the Palasport Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

(Фото: Elsa / Getty Images)