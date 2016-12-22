Митинг сторонников единства с Испанией в Барселоне. Фотогалерея

В Барселоне прошел многотысячный митинг сторонников единства Каталонии и Испании. Шествие прошло под лозунгом: «Достаточно, восстановим здравый смысл».
Акцию проводит платформа «Каталонское гражданское общество», выступающая против независимости региона. Демонстранты прошли по улицам города с флагами Испании и Каталонии, скандируя лозунги «Я испанец» и «Пучдемона в тюрьму». На митинг в центре Барселоны собрались десятки тысяч человек.
В шествии участвовали также представители каталонского бизнеса, к демонстрантам присоединилась делегация бизнес-объединения Cercle d’Economia. Его председатель Хуан Бругера встречался с президентом Каталонии Карлесом Пучдемоном, предложив ему отказаться от провозглашения независимости.
По словам организаторов акции, она собрала почти миллион человек. Ранее акции сторонников единства с Испанией прошли в Мадриде и других городах страны.
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.
Demonstrators shout slogans as thousands of people march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Sunday's rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017. Protestors hold up a sign reading "Without law there is no democracy".
Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Spanish police officers watch as demonstrators march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Sunday's rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal
08 October, 2017
People hold a large flag of Spain as they take part in a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
08 October, 2017
Two pro-union demonstrators take part in a march organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.
A protester has a Spanish flag painted on her face before a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People wrapped with Spanish flags leave a rally in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Thousands of pro-Spanish unity supporters donning Spanish flags have rallied in a central Madrid plaza to protest the Catalan regional government's drive to separate from Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White)
People gather during a protest in favor of talks and dialogue in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday Oct. 7, 2017. Thousands gathered at simultaneous rallies in Madrid and Barcelona in a call for dialogue amid a political crisis caused by Catalonia's secession push. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A man holds up a banner in the form of a bull reading "I am here" during a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.