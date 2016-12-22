Митинг сторонников единства с Испанией в Барселоне. Фотогалерея

Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.

Demonstrators shout slogans as thousands of people march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Sunday's rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017. Protestors hold up a sign reading "Without law there is no democracy".

Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Spanish police officers watch as demonstrators march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Sunday's rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal

08 October, 2017

People hold a large flag of Spain as they take part in a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY



DATE IMPORTED:

08 October, 2017

Two pro-union demonstrators take part in a march organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante



Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.

A protester has a Spanish flag painted on her face before a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People wrapped with Spanish flags leave a rally in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Thousands of pro-Spanish unity supporters donning Spanish flags have rallied in a central Madrid plaza to protest the Catalan regional government's drive to separate from Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White)

People gather during a protest in favor of talks and dialogue in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday Oct. 7, 2017. Thousands gathered at simultaneous rallies in Madrid and Barcelona in a call for dialogue amid a political crisis caused by Catalonia's secession push. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A man holds up a banner in the form of a bull reading "I am here" during a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017