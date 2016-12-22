Пожалуйста, отключите AdBlock!
AdBlock мешает корректной работе нашего сайта.
Выключите его для полного доступа ко всем материалам РБК
ТелеканалГазетаЖурналРБК+QuoteАвтоСпортНедвижимостьСтильИсследованияПродажа бизнесаФраншизы КонференцииПремия РБК 2017C·News
Здоровье
Еще
Закрыть
Рубрики
Политика
Экономика
Финансы
Бизнес
Технологии и медиа
Свое дело
Деньги
Мнения
Ваше местоположение ?
ДаВыбрать другое
Весь мир
Санкт-Петербург и область
Екатеринбург
Новосибирск
Башкортостан
Вологодская область
Калининград
Краснодарский край
Нижний Новгород
Пермский край
Ростов-на-Дону
Татарстан
Тюмень
Черноземье
Прогнозы цен Конвертер валют
USD Нал. 58,37 58,02 EUR Нал. 68,53 68,01 USD Бирж. 58,19 +0,49 EUR Бирж. 68,28 +0,76 USD ЦБ. 57,76 +0,18 EUR ЦБ. 67,53 -0,24 EUR/USD 1,17 +0,00 BTC/USD Бирж. 4604,38 +182,66 ММВБ 2093,86 +0,27% РТС 1134,30 -0,85% Brent 55,68 -2,30% DJIA 22773,67 -0,01% Nasdaq 6590,18 +0,07% FTSE 7522,87 +0,20%
Митинг сторонников единства с Испанией в Барселоне. Фотогалерея
Лента новостей
Митинг сторонников единства с Испанией в Барселоне. Фотогалерея 23:24, Фотогалерея  В Ростове-на-Дону на рынке произошел пожар на площади 3 тыс. кв. м 23:11, Общество США ответили на арест своего дипломата в Турции визовыми ограничениями 23:09, Политика В Судане похитили гражданку Швейцарии 22:26, Общество Как о маленьком бизнесе ваших друзей смогут узнать люди 22:15, РБК и METRO СМИ опубликовали видео пожара на рынке «Синдика» с высоты птичьего полета 22:03, Общество В Москве эвакуировали несколько торговых центров из-за угрозы взрыва 21:20, Общество Игрок сборной Польши установил новый рекорд в отборочном матче ЧМ-2018 21:10, Спорт В МЧС обозначили возможные сроки локализации пожара на рынке «Синдика» 20:41, Общество На загоревшемся на северо-западе Москвы рынке «Синдика» обрушилась кровля 20:20, Общество «Лаборатория Касперского» ответила на обвинения в чтении данных клиентов 20:15, Технологии и медиа У здания Госдумы задержали 14 человек 19:53, Общество Лишенный лицензии за кокаин экс-чемпион мира вызвал на бой Виталия Кличко 19:42, Спорт При пожаре на рынке на северо-западе Москвы пострадал один человек 19:34, Общество В Краснодарском крае во время соревнований мотоциклист сбил мужчину 19:15, Общество Пожар на строительном рынке «Синдика» на МКАДе. Фотогалерея 19:12, Фотогалерея  Площадь пожара на строительном рынке на МКАД составила 55 тыс. кв. м 18:42, Общество С загоревшегося рынка на МКАД эвакуировали 3 тыс. человек 18:16, Общество Президент Сербии раскрыл подробности телефонного разговора с Путиным 17:55, Политика СМИ назвали возможные причины пожара на строительном рынке на МКАДе 17:44, Общество Самолет Flydubai совершил вынужденную посадку в Челябинске 17:24, Общество Два человека стали жертвами падения самолета на Ставрополье 16:49, Общество Порошенко подписал законы о пенсионной реформе на Украине 16:30, Политика На аэродроме в Бельгии разбился вертолет 16:29, Общество Строительный рынок «Синдика» загорелся на северо-западе Москвы 16:05, Общество Египетский суд приговорил к смертной казни 13 человек 15:56, Политика Приемную депутата Рады в Киеве облили краской 15:51, Общество Как заработать на современном искусстве, даже если вы не миллионер 15:43, РБК и Phillips
Митинг сторонников единства с Испанией в Барселоне. Фотогалерея
Политика, 23:24
0
Митинг сторонников единства с Испанией в Барселоне. Фотогалерея

В Барселоне прошел многотысячный митинг сторонников единства Каталонии и Испании. Шествие прошло под лозунгом: «Достаточно, восстановим здравый смысл».

Акцию проводит платформа «Каталонское гражданское общество», выступающая против независимости региона. Демонстранты прошли по улицам города с флагами Испании и Каталонии, скандируя лозунги «Я испанец» и «Пучдемона в тюрьму». На митинг в центре Барселоны собрались десятки тысяч человек.

В шествии участвовали также представители каталонского бизнеса, к демонстрантам присоединилась делегация бизнес-объединения Cercle d’Economia. Его председатель Хуан Бругера встречался с президентом Каталонии Карлесом Пучдемоном, предложив ему отказаться от провозглашения независимости.

По словам организаторов акции, она собрала почти миллион человек. Ранее акции сторонников единства с Испанией прошли в Мадриде и других городах страны. 

Фото: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Global Look Press
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.
Фото: Emilio Morenatti / AP
Demonstrators shout slogans as thousands of people march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Sunday's rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Фото: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Global Look Press
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017. Protestors hold up a sign reading "Without law there is no democracy".
Фото: Enrique Calvo / Reuters
Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Фото: Emilio Morenatti / AP
Spanish police officers watch as demonstrators march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Oct. 8, 2017. Sunday's rally comes a week after separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended and the Spanish government said was illegal
Фото: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
08 October, 2017
People hold a large flag of Spain as they take part in a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
 
Фото: Rafael Marchante / Reuters
DATE IMPORTED:
08 October, 2017
Two pro-union demonstrators take part in a march organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
 
Фото: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Global Look Press
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.
Фото: Vincent West / Reuters
A protester has a Spanish flag painted on her face before a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society in Barcelona, Spain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Фото: Paul White / AP
People wrapped with Spanish flags leave a rally in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Thousands of pro-Spanish unity supporters donning Spanish flags have rallied in a central Madrid plaza to protest the Catalan regional government's drive to separate from Spain. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Фото: Emilio Morenatti / AP
People gather during a protest in favor of talks and dialogue in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday Oct. 7, 2017. Thousands gathered at simultaneous rallies in Madrid and Barcelona in a call for dialogue amid a political crisis caused by Catalonia's secession push. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Фото: Albert Gea / Reuters
A man holds up a banner in the form of a bull reading "I am here" during a pro-union demonstration organised by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Фото: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Global Look Press
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017
Фото: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Global Look Press
Thousands of people protest with Catalonian and Spanish flags against the independence movement and the regional government's speraratist plans in Barcelona, Spain, 8 October 2017.
Теги: мультимедиа , Фотогалерея , фоторепортаж
Главное
США ответили на арест своего дипломата в Турции визовыми ограничениями Политика
Главное
США ответили на арест своего дипломата в Турции визовыми ограничениями Политика
На загоревшемся на северо-западе Москвы рынке «Синдика» обрушилась кровля Общество
Иран в ответ на новые санкции пообещал приравнять военных США к ИГ Политика
О компании
Контактная информация
Редакция
Размещение рекламы
Стажерская программа
Региональные версии
С.-Петербург
Башкортостан
Краснодар
Ростов-на-Дону
Черноземье
Екатеринбург
Вологда
Н.Новгород
Татарстан
Новосибирск
Калининград
Пермь
Тюмень
РБК в соцсетях
Facebook
ВКонтакте
Twitter
Одноклассники
YouTube
Мобильная версия сайта
RSS
Оповещения RBC.RU
Другие продукты РБК
Домены и хостинг
Медиапоиск и анализ
Знакомства
© ЗАО «РОСБИЗНЕСКОНСАЛТИНГ», 1995–2017
letters@rbc.ru
Информация об ограничениях
© Reuters, © AP,
© Интерфакс
О соблюдении авторских прав
Котировки мировых финансовых инструментов предоставлены Reuters
Сообщения и материалы информационного агентства «РБК» (зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 09.12.2015 за номером ИА №ФС77-63848) сопровождаются пометкой «РБК». Иная правовая информация.
Чтобы отправить редакции сообщение, выделите часть текста в статье и нажмите Ctrl+Enter
ЗАО «РОСБИЗНЕСКОНСАЛТИНГ»
Генеральный директор
Николай Петрович Молибог
Адрес юридического лица и почтовый адрес
Город Москва, улица Профсоюзная, дом 78, строение 1, почтовый индекс 117393
Политика конфиденциальности
Выберите регион, чтобы получить ссылку на скачивание документа в формате PDF
Весь мир
Санкт-Петербург и область
Новосибирск
Екатеринбург
Башкортостан
Вологодская область
Калининград
Краснодарский край
Нижний Новгород
Пермский край
Ростов-на-Дону
Татарстан
Тюмень
Черноземье
Скачать
Электронная почта law-it@rbc.ru, для направления юридически значимых сообщений и (или) заявлений о нарушении авторских и смежных прав
Оповещения RBC.RU
Вы можете получать оповещения от RBC.RU в вашем браузере
Подписаться
Оповещения RBC.RU
Вы можете получать оповещения от RBC.RU в вашем браузере
Подписаться Отменить подписку